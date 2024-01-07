trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707131
Sanju Samson Deserves It: Fans React As India Wicket-Keeper Makes Comeback In T20 Squad For Afghanistan Series

Amidst the excitement surrounding the return of Sharma and Kohli, the resurgence of Sanju Samson adds a unique flavour to Team India's T20I squad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 08:31 PM IST
In a sensational revelation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the cricketing fraternity is abuzz with excitement as not one, but three prodigious talents - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Sanju Samson - make a comeback to India's T20 International (T20I) squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. The triple treat has sent waves of joy through cricket enthusiasts, promising a spectacle of extraordinary cricketing prowess. As the BCCI unveiled the 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series, commencing on January 11, the spotlight was not just on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but also on the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. This series marks a significant return for Samson, who is set to add depth to the batting lineup and bring his explosive style to the shortest format.

Also Read: Team India's Squad For Afghanistan T20Is Announced; Rohit Sharma Named Captain, Virat Kohli Makes Comeback

Sanju Samson's Resurgence: A Crucial Addition to the Squad

Amidst the excitement surrounding the return of Sharma and Kohli, the resurgence of Sanju Samson adds a unique flavour to Team India's T20I squad. Known for his explosive batting style and acrobatic wicketkeeping skills, Samson's return injects vitality into the lineup, providing options and depth in the middle order.

Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Return: A Leadership Resurgence

Rohit Sharma, the Hitman of Indian cricket, will lead the team in the T20Is against Afghanistan, marking his return to captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2022. Sharma's strategic acumen and captaincy prowess will be pivotal as Team India gears up for the challenges ahead, setting the stage for a captivating series.

Virat Kohli's Comeback: The Run-Machine Returns to T20Is

Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer in T20Is, is set to make a comeback in the shortest format after a hiatus of 14 months. His absence since the T20 World Cup 2022 left a void, but fans are now gearing up to witness the masterclass of the modern-era maestro as he resumes his T20I journey against Afghanistan.

Fanfare on Social Media: Rejoicing the Triumphant Trio's Return

As the news of the triumphant trio's return spread like wildfire, social media platforms erupted with joy. Twitter witnessed a barrage of tweets expressing elation and anticipation. Fans, especially the "Sanju Samson Army," shared memes and messages, highlighting their excitement to witness the dynamic trio in action.

The Dynamic Squad: A Blend of Experience and Emerging Talent

The 16-player squad boasts a mix of experience and emerging talent. While Sharma and Kohli lead the charge, Sanju Samson, along with Jitesh Sharma, adds firepower to the batting department. The inclusion of all-rounders like Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel further fortifies the team's balance.

