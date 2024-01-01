Sanju Samson Kick Starts New Year With Huge Roof-Breaking Six, Video Goes Viral - Watch

As the cricketing world bids farewell to a remarkable year, Sanju Samson, the explosive right-handed batter from Kerala, is making headlines once again. After a scintillating century against South Africa, Samson is now gearing up for the upcoming Ranji season, eager to secure a spot in the Test cricket arena. However, it's not just about centuries and cricket for Samson; a recent video released by his IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, captures a moment that showcases his extraordinary hitting prowess. In the video, shot at one of the grounds in Kerala, Sanju Samson faces a leg spinner's flighted delivery on the middle stump line. With his trademark no-fuss approach, Samson effortlessly gets under the ball, sending it soaring onto the roof of the pavilion. The jaw-dropping six has left onlookers mesmerized, further solidifying Samson's reputation as one of the most powerful hitters in the game.

wait for it __ pic.twitter.com/zhkM0sNDFx — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 1, 2024

Looking Ahead: The 2024 Ranji Season and Beyond

As the 2024 Ranji season kicks off on January 5th, all eyes will be on Samson to deliver consistent performances. While he has dominated in white-ball cricket, Samson is still vying for a spot in the longer formats. His potential inclusion in the Test squad remains a storyline to watch throughout the season. Will this be the year Samson finally makes his mark in Test cricket?

A Multifaceted Athlete: From Cricket to Football

Away from the cricket field, Sanju Samson's sporting versatility shines. Recently, a 15-second clip surfaced, showcasing Samson engaged in an intense football match with friends at a local field. This video, which gained traction on social media platforms, highlights Samson's love for football—a sport he shares a familial connection with, being the son of former Indian football player Samson Viswanath.

Reflecting on December's Triumph: Maiden ODI Century and IPL Retention

Rewinding to December 2023, Samson's explosive 108-run knock against South Africa in the third ODI not only marked his maiden ODI century but also played a pivotal role in India's series win. The dynamic batsman, known for his aggressive style, led India's recovery alongside KL Rahul and Tilak Varma, propelling the team to a competitive total of 296 runs. Looking ahead, Samson is set to return to mainstream cricketing action in the IPL 2024 season with the Rajasthan Royals. Retained by the franchise, Samson's inclusion adds firepower to the team, setting the stage for another electrifying IPL campaign.