Sanju Samson Likely To Be India’s First-Choice Keeper In T20I Series Against England: Sources

India’s star batter Sanju Samson will be playing in the upcoming five T20Is against England, as per sources. The much-awaited series will start from January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, the BCCI has not announced the squad yet but citing Sanju’s form, he is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

After the T20I series, the Indian team will take part in the three-match ODI series starting February 6. In the T20I series against South Africa, Sanju Samson became the first Indian man to score more than one hundred in a bilateral T20I series. Samson smashed 107 in the T20I series opener against South Africa in Durban and followed it up with a 51-ball hundred in the fourth and final match of the series in Johannesburg. Currently, Samson is standing third on the list of most T20I centuries by Indians as he surpassed KL Rahul (two hundreds), after scoring three centuries in his last five innings.

“I have faced a lot of failures in my career. I think when you go through that failure, you have a lot of doubts in your mind. People say that social media plays a role,” Samson told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“But you also think a lot about yourself. Sanju, are you not made for the international level? I think you are doing well in IPL. Why are you not doing well internationally? So I have a lot of such thoughts. But after so many years of experience, I know what my ability is.

Post having a tough time in the recently passed Test series against Australia, the Indian team will look to do well in white ball cricket. The Indian team got outplayed by the Australians 1-3 series in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As of now, India and England have played against each other in 24 T20I matches, with India winning 13 of them and England securing 11 wins. At home, India won 6 matches, while England sealed wins in 5. While playing in English conditions, the Indian team won 4 matches, and England won 5.