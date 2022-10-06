'Sanju Samson should have gone to T20 World Cup': Fans in awe of star batter after his heroic 86 vs SA

India lost the 1st ODI to South Africa by a small margin of 9 runs on Thursday (October 9) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and the reason why the margin was so low was one name: Sanju Samson. The star India batter smashed an unbeaten 86 to almost take India home. But no support from the other end meant India lost the match by 9 runs. He smashed 20 off the last over when the need was 30. Tabraiz Shamsi held his nerves to take Proteas men to win as South Africa clinched important ICC World Cup Super League points which they are in dire need of to qualify for 2023 mega event in India.

Coming back to Samson, he came in to bat at 51/4 in the 18th over of the rain-curtailed 40-over match. Samson started off slowly when Shreyas Iyer was going all guns blazing at the other end. Iyer finished with 50 off 37 balls that included 8 fours. After he fell, Samson was joined Shardul Thakur who played a good hand with 33 off 31 balls. It was then that Sanju unleashed his power-hitting and started collecting boundaries. With 70 required of 30 balls, he and Thakur began to attack on every ball. But in the 38th over by Lungi Ngigi, Thakur was dismissed by a superb catch from Keshav Maharaj and then Kuldeep Yadav too fell in the same over. The two wickets pushed India on back foot again.

Sanju was unable to keep the strike for the 39th over and new man in Avesh Khan wasted the whole over before getting out. In the last over, India needed 30 off last 6 balls and Sanju still tried his best by hitting 1 six and 3 fours in the over respectively. But in the end, India fell short by 9 runs.

After his superb knock, fans took to Twitter, some raving about his innings while other saying that India did a mistake by not taking him to the World Cup.

Take a look at how fans reacted after Sanju Samson's innings:

Sanju Samson has 40+ scores in four of his seven ODIs (three of them in 2022)



He's also made 39 (25), 18 (12), 77 (42), 30* (23), 15 (11) in the five T20Is this year.



May not be in the T20 WC squad, but will be an integral part of the limited-overs team after that _#INDvSA — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 6, 2022

They really picked Hooda ahead of this Sanju Samson _



Rohit's loss _ — AjithSadha (@AjithSadha) October 6, 2022

Ah well, what a heroic effort in the end from Sanju Samson. Really well batted, proud of you! A good future in ODI cricket for sure. What a game of cricket as well.#INDvSA — Sanchit ( _ GoW Ragnarok Hype _ ) (@sanchitd43) October 6, 2022

Everyone to Sanju Samson. A top Selfish Innings with no Game Awareness. #IndvsSAodi @CricCrazyJohns pic.twitter.com/LFugYh8LYk — Rohan Sharma (@Rohan3242) October 6, 2022

Sanju is a sublime talent. Pure, silken striker #INDvsSA October 6, 2022

If I had a choice between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson for a place in the World Cup squad, I know who I would choose. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 6, 2022

What a gritty player he is, an innings to remember. Sadly couldn't take India home but the intent @IamSanjuSamson showed was just amazing to see. #IndvSA pic.twitter.com/KEWha7sWno — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 6, 2022

That last over from Sanju Samson shows why he deserves to be in the T20 world cup. #SanjuSamson #IndvsSAodi pic.twitter.com/OQb8B0rbaN — RJ (@rj_386) October 6, 2022

In an ideal world, Sanju Samson would have been one of the first names in India's T20 World Cup squad. But here he is! Trying to prove his worth, despite proving it numerous times before. #INDvSA October 6, 2022

and "Sanju Samson" is not in your T20 world cup team because you prefer _____ ______ ___ #IndvsSAodi — Satya Chaudhary (@satyagodara) October 6, 2022