Who Will Replace KL Rahul? Aakash Chopra Backs THIS India Wicket-Keeper To Feature In IND vs PAK Game In Asia Cup 2023

This situation has led to speculation about the wicket-keeper batter position, with Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson being considered as potential replacements.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The anticipation surrounding the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is palpable, and with KL Rahul's injury throwing a wrench into India's plans, Aakash Chopra, the prominent cricket analyst and host of JioCinema's '#AAKASHVANI,' has provided some crucial insights. Let's delve into Chopra's thoughts on India's lineup and the potential replacement for Rahul, as he elaborated on his show.

Sanju Samson: A Middle-Order Backup

Regarding KL Rahul's replacement, Chopra said, "If KL Rahul is unavailable, Ishan Kishan’s placement becomes key. Sanju Samson can also replace him as a travel reserve - I am assuming without Rahul, Sanju Samson can enter the team. Given a No. 5 batter is needed, selection should be based on that specific condition. Samson, a middle-order batsman and keeper, should be the backup." He emphasized that Samson deserves retention due to his consistent performance in the middle order.

Ishan Kishan's Role

Chopra also discussed Ishan Kishan's role, mentioning, "While it's ideal, it's unlikely. The Indian team values left-right openers, which means Ishan and Rohit, sidelining Gill. And Tilak could be picked over Suryakumar for a left-right combo, which matters up and down the order, plus he gives you a few overs of bowling."

The Need for an Off-Spinner

Chopra addressed the need for an off-spinner, stating, "Of course - having either Washington Sundar or R Ashwin would be advantageous. If the opposing team has two to three left-handers in the middle order, Rohit and Hardik have decided that a left-arm spinner won't bowl to left-handed batters." He emphasized the importance of an off-spinner like Tilak, who can bat and offer off-spin.

Virat Kohli's Batting Position

Chopra stressed the importance of Virat Kohli's batting position, saying, "There are two parameters to judge this. First, Virat Kohli’s success at No. 4 is good, but at No. 3 it’s exceptional. A significant sample size reinforces this and his peak equals India’s best." He believes that Kohli's effectiveness shines at No. 3, making it vital to retain this position.

KL Rahul's Injury Update

In the context of KL Rahul's injury, Chopra relayed the update: "KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the Asia Cup... We will reassess on the 4th (September) and take it from there. But the signs are looking good. He will be unavailable for the first two games." This situation has led to speculation about the wicket-keeper batter position, with Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson being considered as potential replacements.

