Watch: Sanju Samson Smashes 2 Huge Sixes In Third ODI, Video Goes Viral

Sanju Samson, the talented Indian cricketer, has once again captured the limelight with his explosive batting during the 3rd ODI of the India tour of West Indies in 2023. His remarkable performance, smashing two sixes in the first five balls he faced, has left cricket fans in awe. Samson's innings began with a bang as he showcased his aggressive intent from the outset. Facing the bowler Yannic Cariah, Samson took charge and dispatched the ball to all parts of the ground. The first six saw him elegantly slice the lofted delivery wide of long-off, leaving the fielders watching in amazement as the ball sailed over their heads. The elegance and power in his shot-making were evident as he confidently lofted the ball for a maximum.

The second six was no less impressive. Samson displayed his versatility by clearing his front leg and creating room to loft the tossed-up delivery over the long-on fielder's head. The ball soared into the stands, leaving the West Indies bowlers searching for answers. Samson's incredible ability to find gaps and execute powerful shots is what makes him a standout performer.

The Sanju Samson way.



Six in the 2nd ball he faced after a low score in the last game. pic.twitter.com/j1SQXAPO1B — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 1, 2023

Viral Sensation

As expected, the video of Sanju Samson's sixes spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Cricket enthusiasts and sports fans alike were in awe of his striking prowess. Within hours, the footage went viral, garnering millions of views and generating an outpouring of praise for the young cricketer.

Rohit Sharma's Encouragement

Despite some missed opportunities in the past, Sanju Samson's potential remains undeniable, and the Indian team management continues to back him. India captain Rohit Sharma was seen having an animated chat with Samson during a practice session, providing the much-needed encouragement and support to the talented batsman.

Consistency is Key

While Samson's stunning six-hitting abilities have left fans excited, experts and former cricketers emphasize the importance of consistent performances to cement his place in the Indian team. The cricketing fraternity acknowledges his talent, but they also stress the need for a sustained run in the team to showcase his true potential.