In a candid revelation, Indian cricketer Sanju Samson shared that he was moments away from featuring in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa but was excluded from the playing XI just before the toss in Barbados. Samson, who was not included in any of the matches leading up to the final, disclosed in an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar that Indian captain Rohit Sharma personally informed him about the last-minute decision to stick with the same lineup.

"I had a chance to play the final. I was told to stay ready, and I was ready. However, they decided before the toss that we would go with the same team. I was like, no worries. I was in that type of mood," Samson said.

Throughout the tournament, India had relied on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was making a return to international cricket after a long injury absence. While Pant contributed crucial runs during the group stages held in the USA, he couldn't replicate those performances in the knockout stages in the Caribbean. India chose to field the same XI from the Super Six stage into the final, leading to Samson's exclusion.

Samson shared that during the warm-ups before the final, Rohit took him aside to break the news. "Rohit came up to me during the warm-up and started to explain why he made the decision. He was like, ‘You understand, na?’ in his usual, casual way. I told him, 'Let’s win the match first, and then we’ll talk. You focus on the game.'"

The Kerala-born cricketer added, "One minute later, Rohit came back and said, 'I know you’re cursing me in your mind. I can sense you’re not happy.' We had a conversation, and I told him, 'As a player, of course, I want to play.'"

Samson expressed deep admiration for Rohit, particularly for taking the time to explain the decision right before the high-stakes final. "Rohit spending 10 minutes with me before the toss, instead of focusing on the players who were going to play, touched my heart. Normally, as a captain, you’d think about the players who are playing, or your own batting. You’d explain things to someone like me after the game. But he won a place in my heart that day. That will stay with me for a lifetime."

The exclusion from the final left Samson with one regret: missing the opportunity to play a World Cup final under Rohit Sharma's leadership. "Since childhood, I’ve wanted to be in this moment, to play a World Cup final. I told Rohit, 'I will have a regret in my heart that I couldn’t play a final with a leader like you.' That will stay with me forever."

Samson’s comments shed light on the emotional side of international cricket, where even on the biggest stage, tough decisions and personal relationships play a significant role. For Samson, despite not playing, the experience left a lasting impression, particularly his interaction with Rohit Sharma, who he now holds in even higher regard.

India eventually went on to win the World Cup, but for Samson, the day carried a different significance one that marked a personal moment with his captain and the disappointment of missing out on a dream opportunity.