In a stirring revelation, Vishwanath Samson, father of Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, has alleged that some of Indian cricket’s biggest names—MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rahul Dravid—played a role in obstructing his son’s international career. The statements, shared in a recent interview with Kerala-based news outlet Media One, accuse these influential figures of mismanaging Sanju’s career over the last decade, effectively “wasting” ten years of his prime.

Sanju samson father accused Dhoni,Rohit and Kohli for not picking his son in the team when he was averaging 28 in list A,35 in FC, and 27 in ipl until 2020



Sanju's PR wants to hide this video from youpic.twitter.com/sYaQKoU9gu November 12, 2024

Also Read: From Mitchell Starc To Arshdeep Singh: Top 10 Players Rajasthan Royals (RR) Will Target In IPL 2025 Mega Auction - In Pics

Allegations Against Indian Cricket Legends

Vishwanath’s statements have shocked cricket fans and ignited a heated debate across social media. In the interview, he expressed his belief that captains Dhoni, Kohli, and Sharma, along with coach Dravid, hindered Sanju's chances at a stable spot in the national team. “There are 3-4 people who wasted 10 years of my son’s vital career,” Vishwanath remarked. He went on to say that despite limited opportunities, “the more they hurt him, the stronger Sanju came out of the crisis.”

Sanju Samson, widely regarded for his potential as a powerful T20 batsman, has faced an inconsistent career in the international arena. Despite an impressive domestic record and sporadic brilliance in international fixtures, he has struggled to secure a regular place in the Indian lineup. The allegations are particularly surprising given the reputations of Dhoni, Kohli, Sharma, and Dravid as pillars of Indian cricket. Fans are now left to ponder if unspoken biases or strategic choices indeed affected Sanju's trajectory.

Criticism from Former Selector Kris Srikkanth

Adding fuel to the fire, Vishwanath criticized former chief selector Kris Srikkanth, accusing him of downplaying Sanju’s achievements. Srikkanth reportedly made dismissive remarks following Sanju’s century against Bangladesh, suggesting that the performance was less noteworthy due to the opponent's perceived weaker status. Vishwanath found these comments hurtful and disrespectful, emphasizing that a century is a significant achievement, regardless of the opposition. “Sanju has scored a hundred, and he is a player with a classical touch like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. At least respect that,” he said, defending his son’s abilities and contributions.

Sanju’s Roller-Coaster Journey with Team India

Sanju Samson debuted for India in 2015, showing promise as a young batsman with an aggressive playstyle suited to limited-overs cricket. However, his career trajectory has been uneven, with sporadic appearances and a lack of consistent selection. His resurgence in 2024 has shown his determination to prove critics wrong. Notably, Sanju started the T20I series in South Africa with a powerful century but was dismissed for consecutive ducks in the following matches—a roller-coaster performance that reflects the pressures and unpredictability of his journey. Despite his talent, Sanju has faced competition from rising stars like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are making their mark in Indian cricket. Moreover, established players such as KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are vying for spots, making it challenging for Sanju to maintain a regular place.

Fans React to Vishwanath Samson’s Outrage

The reactions to Vishwanath Samson’s comments have been mixed. While some fans sympathize with Sanju’s struggles, others question the accusations against Dhoni, Kohli, and Dravid, emphasizing the competitive nature of Indian cricket. Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have all had to make tough decisions during their tenures, often juggling talented players to achieve the best team balance. Social media has seen an outpouring of support for Sanju, with fans calling for more consistent opportunities for him. As one of the few players to score consecutive T20I centuries, Sanju has undeniably proven his capability to handle high-pressure scenarios. Whether or not Vishwanath’s claims are entirely accurate, the debate underscores the challenges faced by players on the fringe of selection in the Indian cricket ecosystem.