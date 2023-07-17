Sanju Samson's Intense Chain Workout Session At NCA Goes Viral, Fans Compare Him With John Cena

India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, Sanju Samson, is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies. The 28-year-old cricketer, known for his explosive batting style, recently shared photos of his intense workout session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on his Instagram account. One particular aspect that caught the attention of fans and drew comparisons was Samson's use of heavy metal chains during his training routine.

Comparisons with Jon Cena:

Samson's fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between his chain training and the iconic WWE wrestler Jon Cena. The comment section on Samson's Instagram post was filled with enthusiastic fans highlighting the resemblance between the two, given the presence of heavy metal chains. While the comparison adds a lighthearted element to the conversation, it underscores the dedication and intensity with which Samson is approaching his training regimen.

Sanju Samson's Workout Routine:

In the viral photo shared by Samson, the dedicated cricketer can be seen wearing a black T-shirt, matching shorts, sports shoes, and a chain around his neck while training rigorously at the NCA's gym in Bengaluru. This form of training, commonly known as chain training, involves adding resistance to exercises using heavy metal chains. By incorporating chains into his workout routine, Samson aims to challenge his muscles further, improve strength, and enhance explosive power.

The Importance of Chain Training:

Chain training has gained popularity among athletes across various sports due to its ability to provide progressive resistance and target specific muscle groups effectively. The added weight from the chains increases the intensity of exercises, forcing the body to adapt and become stronger. This form of training helps develop explosiveness, speed, and overall power, which are crucial attributes for a cricketer like Samson.

Samson's Potential Role in the Indian Team:

With the absence of regular wicketkeeper-batsmen such as Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul in the West Indies series, Sanju Samson has a golden opportunity to showcase his skills and secure his place in the Indian playing XI. Samson's impressive track record in limited-overs cricket, including 11 ODIs and his recent performances in the IPL, has placed him in contention for the upcoming ODI World Cup and Asia Cup.

India Squad for ODI and T20I against West Indies:

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

T20I Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.