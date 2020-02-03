हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

Sanju Samson's poor form continues, scores just 10 runs in 2 T20Is against New Zealand

Even after being provided with the golden opportunity to fix his place in the squad Sanju Samson still fails to provide promising performance.

Sanju Samson&#039;s poor form continues, scores just 10 runs in 2 T20Is against New Zealand
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Despite being handed a golden chance to fix his place in the Indian squad, Sanju Samson failed to showcase his skills once again as he managed two runs in the ongoing fifth T20I against New Zealand. In the fourth T20I match, Sanju had contributed with just eight runs for India.

Sanju, who was given a chance to open for India, was trolled in social media for another flop show as netizens didn`t found him suitable for the team. "Why Samson is opening instead of Rohit Sharma. He is a set batsman," a person tweeted.

"See just the way I`ve told you Sanju Samson is bad choice for Team India! Very bad decision taken by Team management & Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli over choosing Sanju over Rishabh Pant! Missing you brother @RishabhPant17, Unfair selection!!! #NZvIND," another person said on tweeted.

Another Twitter user trolled Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson after the latter`s inning.

The user posted a picture of `Jaadu`, along with Hritik Roshan and Preity Zinta, from the movie "Koi Mil Gaya". The picture, captioned "Chaloge Humare Sath, Banoge Humare Dost", shows Hritik extending his hand of friendship towards Jaadu. 

The post drew laughing emojis from tweeple with many hilarious comments.

A user, declining the offer of friendship, commented: "he can play far better than this", while another said, "I think Sanju Samson is better lower middle order player."

"NO, Haha" commented another user.

Manish Pandey`s unbeaten half-century powered India to 165/8 against the Kiwis in the fifth T20I of the rubber on Sunday.

Indiamen in blueSanju SamsonRishab PantIndia vs New Zealand
