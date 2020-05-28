Saqlain Mushtaq, Grant Bradburn get PCB's High Performance roles

As a part of its High Performance Centre’s restructuring, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq as head of International Player Development and former New Zealand player Grant Bradburn as head of High Performance Coaching.

The restructuring programme is aimed at providing a clear pathway to the young and aspiring players support personnel and players within the game of cricket.

Besides them, Asser Malik, who has a wide-ranging experience with various multi-national companies, has been appointed as High Performance Operations Manager.

Reflecting on the same, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that the trio will hopefully help in achieving the board's objective to help the men’s national team reclaim their top rankings and leave no stone unturned in creating opportunities and providing tools to the players to achieve these targets.

“The High Performance Centre is the heart of Pakistan cricket, which will ultimately set the direction of Pakistan cricket’s future...I am confident the team of Nadeem Khan, Grant Bradburn and Saqlain Mushtaq will redefine the objectives of the High Performance Centre and revamp its programmes and systems in a way that will ultimately make it the centre of excellence and a jewel in the PCB’s crown," the PCB press release quoted Wasim as saying.

Bradburn is currently serving as the fielding coach of Pakistan, a role he took in September 2018 following a successful coaching stint with Scotland. The former New Zealand off-spinner appeared in seven Tests and 11 ODIs for the national side from 1990 to 2001. He has also served as the coach of New Zealand A and New Zealand U19.

Bradburn will be responsible for raising the overall standard of player support personnel across all the high performance centres of the country.

Saqlain, on ther other hand, is known for introducing the Doosra, in 1996 at the age of 18. He created a record for the most ODI wickets in a calendar year (65) before surpassing the same the following year with a total of 69 wickets.

Saqlain also became the fastest bowler in history in terms of time (one year and 225 days) to reach the landmark of 100 ODI wickets.

Saqlain, who played international cricket for Pakistan between 1995 and 2004, will be responsible for identifying, developing and preparing cricketers so that they could go on to become world-class players.