Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday (April 24).

Due to the ongoing Covid curbs, Tendulkar has a subdued birthday celebrations. He posted two pictures, in one of them he can be seen cutting a burthday cake with his daughter Sara in the background.

He posted his second picture with his dogs.

Brought in my birthday with my loved ones! ___ Thank you everyone for the warm wishes. pic.twitter.com/R5S916D8dZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2022

He has been getting birthday wishes from across the world. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and other former and current cricketers wished the great man in their own ways.

Harbhajan shared pictures witj Sachin and wrote: "Happy Birthday Paji .. aap ko duniya bhar ki sab Khushiyaa mille..Have a great day ahead.. once u r out of the bubble, we shall celebrate.. love always.

Yuvraj Singh posted a video on his Instagram while Suresh Raina wrote: "Happy Birthday Paji @sachin_rt. Wishing you the best of health & happiness always. You are & will always remain the true icon of cricket. Keep shining! Keep inspiring us all!"

Sara is very close to his father Sachin. She knows she carries the weight of his dad's popularity and wants to find a place for herself in this world.

Sara, 24, has already started modelling for various brands. She made her modelling debut some time ago and the rumour if that she will soon be seen in a Bollywood film.

Many of her fans believe that she is also dating India and Gujarat Titans' dashing opening batter Shubman Gill after they were spotted commenting and liking each other's post on Instagram. However, there is no official update on this so far.