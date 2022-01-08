Is Sara Tendulkar holidaying in Goa with rumored boyfriend Shubman Gill? Netizens believe so

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is no less than a celebrity on social media and she has recently started her modelling career, featuring in a TV ad alongside Bollywood model and actors Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff.

Notably, Sara has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and every time she posts a picture or a video on the social media platform, it goes viral in no time.

Recently, Sara gives glimpses of her trip to Goa, where she celebrated New Year with friends. However, her latest update has set the rumour mills abuzz as netizens believe that Sara is holidaying in Goa with her alleged boyfriend and India cricketer Shubman Gill.

In her latest Instagram story, Sara can be seen sitting in a car and enjoying a sunset at a beach and it seems the setting is of Goa.

Sara Tendulkar in Goa pic.twitter.com/34r8BCx2qb — zzzzz (@mohit54555) January 6, 2022

Sara’s latest car selfie has forced netizens to speculate if the photo is taken inside Gill’s Mahindra Thar, which was gifted to the batter last year by Anand Mahindra for his outstanding performance in a Test series against Australia.

Also, Shubman recently shared pictures of him celebrating New Year at similar locations as Sara. “Swipe right, to sum up, my NY mood,” said his post.

Swipe right to sum up my NY mood @reethifaru pic.twitter.com/LgjaFYddb2 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) January 5, 2022

All these coincidences and similarities between Sara and Shubman’s photos have led netizens to think that the rumored couple is spending quality time in Goa.

For a long time, there have been rumours that Sara is dating cricketer Shubman Gill. However, the two have neither confirmed nor debunked the rumours.