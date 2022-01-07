Sara Tendulkar reveals the one thing she is 'missing' these days - SEE PIC

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is already making name for herself in the world of social media.

She recently took up modelling, and featured for a clothing brand alongside Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. This was Sara's first big break into the world of modelling.

Sara has looks to break into Bollywood as well and there have been rumours floating for some time now that she may make her debut soon. However nothing concrete has come from her so far regarding entering films.

The 24-year-old model spent her new year in Goa. She recently posted a picture from Goa where she is seen enjoying a sunset from her car.

On Friday again, she posted another photo, informing the world about her new look. Recently, Sara chopped the length of her hair and she took to Instagarm stories to inform her fans. She wrote: Miss having long hair.

Check out the post here: