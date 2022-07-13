NewsCricket
SACHIN TENDULKAR

Sara Tendulkar sets Instagram on fire with a Makeup video, looks stunning - WATCH

Both of Sachin's kids Sara and Arjun Tendulkar are slowly finding their feat in the cricketing world. While Sara is taking rapid strides in her modelling career, Arjun has already been picked in an IPL team.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

Sara Tendulkar sets Instagram on fire with a Makeup video, looks stunning - WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is an internet sensation these days. She is a massively popular celebrity on Instagram, thanks to her glamorous looks. She enjoys a fan following of more than 2 million fans on the social media website. Sara has already taken the big step of entering the world of modelling with her first stint being for a clothing brand alongside some bollywood actresses. On Wednesday (July 13), she posted a video in which she is putting on makeup. In fact, it is a promo video for a beauty product for which Sara is modelling these days. 

Check out the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Apart from her modelling career, she also has a degree in medicine. Sara is indeed beauty with brains. There are rumours that Sara would soon be making her bollywood debut as well. However, there is no confirmation to the rumours. Both of Sachin's kids Sara and Arjun Tendulkar are slowly finding their feat in the cricketing world. While Sara is taking rapid strides in her modelling career, Arjun has already been picked in an IPL team. He has been with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians for two back-to-back seasons now, in 2021 and 2022. Arjun has also played T20 matches for his state side Mumbai. He is a left-arm seamer who can bat as well in the middle order. 

Recently, Sara had shared an adorable pic with Arjun after she came back from a vacation in Thailand. Sara is an avid traveller who likes to take a trip or two every now and then. She had welcomed the new year 2022 in Goa while during the peak heat in May and June, she had taken flight to Germany. Her father Sachin also escaped the Mumbai rains to go and spend some quality time in Scotland. It would be interesting to see where does Sara books next flight to.    

Sachin tendulkarSara Tendulkarsara tendulkar videoSachin Tendulkar picsSachin Tendulkar beautiful pics

