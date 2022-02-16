हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar shares STUNNING pic as she gets ready to workout, see viral pic

Sara shared another picture on the Instagram story and the photo went viral in no time. In the photo, Sara can be seen getting ready to work out as the star kid can be seen donning gym clothes with a dumbbell set kept in front of her.

Sara Tendulkar shares STUNNING pic as she gets ready to workout, see viral pic
Sara Tendulkar (Source: Instagram)

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is a popular star kid. Even though she’s been away from the spotlight, Sara has a huge fan base on social media and even has several fan pages dedicated to her. She enjoys a fan following of 1.7 million on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Sara shared another picture on the Instagram story and the photo went viral in no time. In the photo, Sara can be seen getting ready to work out as the star kid can be seen donning gym clothes with a dumbbell set kept in front of her. She wrote “Go!Go!Go!” on the pic.

Check out the pic here:

Interestingly, Sara is a fitness freak and she likes to hit the gym regularly. She is also a huge fan of cardio exercise, and running is her all-time favourite activity. The 24-year-old has even participated in several marathons for a social cause.

Notably, Sara recently took up modelling, and featured for a clothing brand alongside Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. This was Sara's first big break into the world of modelling.

Sara has looks to break into Bollywood as well and there have been rumours floating for some time now that she may make her debut soon. However nothing concrete has come from her so far regarding entering films. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara TendulkarSachin tendulkar
Next
Story

IPL 2022: DC’s new recruit David Warner shares EMOTIONAL message for SRH skipper Kane Williamson – see pics

Must Watch

PT27M29S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Hijab Row - Is religious identity above the law?