Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday (April 24). The Little Master celebrated his birthday in a subdued manner with a cake cutting among a small gathering.

On the occasion, Sachin's daughter Sara Tendulkar shared unseen pics from her childhood with the Master Blaster on her Instagram story. In one of the pics, Sara can be seen sitting in Sachin's lap, while in the other, the father-daughter duo are posing for a pic as they enjoy time together in a kids' play zone.

Check the pics here:

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing Covid curbs, Tendulkar had subdued birthday celebrations. He posted two pictures, in one of them he can be seen cutting a birthday cake with his daughter Sara in the background.

He posted his second picture with his dogs.

Take a look at the pics here:

Brought in my birthday with my loved ones! Thank you everyone for the warm wishes. pic.twitter.com/R5S916D8dZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2022

Notably, Sara is very close to his father Sachin. She knows she carries the weight of his dad's popularity and wants to find a place for herself in this world.

Sara, 24, has already started modelling for various brands. She made her modelling debut some time ago and the rumour is that she will soon be seen in a Bollywood film.

Many of her fans believe that she is also dating India and Gujarat Titans' dashing opening batter Shubman Gill after they were spotted commenting and liking each other's posts on Instagram. However, there is no official update on this so far.