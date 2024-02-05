Sara Tendulkar Surprises Fans With Pic With Her 'Most Lovely Friends'; See Photo Inside

Sara Tendulkar does not fail to surprise her fans with some of the most beautiful pic uploads on Instagram. On Sunday, she dropped another pic on her Instagram Stories to amaze the fans. Sara spent her weekend in a special company and did not stop herself from sharing who they were.

Unlike, many celebrities, Sara keeps her private life very private, even on social media. One does not know who she is dating, what she is doing on a regular basis. But Sara does keep posting photos and videos of her life in Mumbai and London every now and then. She is an Instagram Influencer and there are many Ad shoots that also features on her timeline.

This past weekend, Sara spent her time at what seemed like the Tendulkar house in Mumbai. She was seen relaxing with her two cute doggos. Sara wrote: "Perfect Weekend".

Check Sara Tendulkar's photo with her doggo below:

Sara is currently in India and has taken a break from studies. She is doing her Masters from University College in London. It is the same place from where she had done her graduation in the same field. Not to forget, Sara is following the footsteps of her mother who is also a doctor by profession.

At the same time, her younger brother Arjun is a cricketer and wants to emulate his father Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun is currently engrossed in Ranji Trophy season wherein he is representing Goa. The brother-sister do make appearances every now and then in public life and social media.

These days Sara is busy promoting different brands on her strong Instagram profile. In case you did not know, Sara has 5.8 million followers on this social media platform as she receives lot of love for her work. Tendulkar's eldest kid will be back to London soon when anothe semester starts and in this period, she is getting all the work done in India.

Sara has been linked to cricketer Shubman Gill in the past as well. The duo have been spotted together in parties but there is no confirmation to the news of them being 'together'. But one thing is for sure that Shubman and Sara are close friends and even cricketer's sister Shahneel follows the social media star over Instagram.