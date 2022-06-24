Mumbai Ranji team batter Sarfaraz Khan has been infuencial in the last two seasons playing for the premier domestic team. The 24-year-old batter could soon get his maiden test call up for the Indian team after his stellar performances for the 41-time champions, Mumbai. By scoring over 900 runs in the Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz has surely got his name in the minds of the senior Indian team selectors.

As per a Times of India report, a BCCI source has said that the former RCB and PBKS batters could get his chance in the Bangladesh Test series taking place after the T20 World Cup later this year. Team India will travel to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series where the Delhi Capitals batter could his chance to play the senior Indian team following his impressive performances in the domestic tournament of India.

"It’s impossible to overlook him now. His performances are speaking about his huge ability, and putting pressure on many in the Indian team. He will be a certainty when the selectors pick the Indian team for the Bangladesh Test series. He did well for India A last year in South Arica and he's an excellent fielder," Times of India quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Coming to the Ranji Final, Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar led Madhya Pradesh's batting domination on day three of Ranji Trophy Final against Mumbai, bringing the side in touching distance of taking a first-innings lead, ending the day at 368/3 in 125 overs, with just six runs needed to overtake Mumbai's 374 and grab a crucial first innings lead. Friday was a day which well and truly belonged to Madhya Pradesh. Dubey and Sharma, the overnight batters, made 133 and 116 respectively, sharing a mammoth 222-run stand for the second wicket. Once the duo fell, Patidar took centrestage with some eye-catchy shots to be unbeaten at 67.

For Mumbai, it was a hard day of toil under sunshine, getting very little help from the pitch and dropping Sharma at 55 as well as getting out Patidar on 52 off a no-ball added to their woes.

