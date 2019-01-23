Sarfraz Ahmed can land in trouble for alleged racist remarks against Andile Phehlukwayo

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed could land in trouble after being caught on stump mic making what appeared to be some racial comments against Andile Phehlukwayo during his side's five-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in the third ODI in Durban.

The incident took place during the 37th over of South Africa's chase of 203 runs when Phehlukwayo was batting at 50 and got an inside edge of the bat off Shaheen Afridi's delivery to deep fine leg for a single.

As the South African batsman ran towards the non-striker's end, Sarfraz was caught saying in Urdu, "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?".(Hey black guy, where is your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?)

Subsquently, commentator Mike Haysman asked Ramiz Raja as to what Sarfraz as saying, to which, Raza replied, " Difficult really to translate that. It's a big long sentence," ESPNcricinfo reported.

Sarfraz's words soon sparked criticism on social media, with many asking the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against the Pakistan skipper for using obscene language.

It is now up to the match officials to decide whether they view Sarfraz's comments under the ICC code of conduct for player behaviour or the ICC's Anti-racism code.

According to Article 2.13 of the anti-racism code, the usage of insulting or obscene and offensive language used by players against another is prohibited.

Phehlukwayo finished with an unbeaten knock of 69 besides also sharing a 127-run stand after South Africa were reduced to 80 for 5. He also bagged four wickets while conceding just 22 runs to help the hosts bowl out Pakistan for 203 runs.

South Africa, who have now levelled the five-match series 1-1, will now head into the fourth ODI on January 25 against Pakistan at SuperSport Park.