Saurashtra Cricket Association donates Rs 42 lakh to coronavirus relief fund

A day after the Cricket Association for Bengal (CAB) donated Rs 25 lakh to the coronavirus relief fund, the Suarashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has now come forward and made a contribution of Rs 21 lakh each towards Prime Minister's relief fund and Gujarat Chief Ministers' relief fund in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the SCA wrote, "Saurashtra Cricket Association contributes Rs 21 lacs each towards @PMOIndia relief fund & @CMOGujrelief fund. We pray for everyone’s good health@narendramodi@MoHFW_INDIA@AmitShah@vijayrupanibjp@KirenRijiju@BJP4India@INCIndia@SGanguly99@JayShah#IndiaFightsCorona."

Meanwhile, former SCA secretary Niranjan Shah urged the countrymen to stay indoors in order to stay fit and fight this challenging situation of coronavirus pandemic in India.

"@saucricket has all care & concern for citizens of India in the challenging situation of Corona Virus Pandemic. We request and urge all Indians to stay indoors, stay fit and stay safe, said Shah, former Hon Secretary of BCCI & SCA #IndiaFightsCorona @narendramodi

On Thursday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced that it will donate an amount of Rs 25 lakh to state goverment's emergency relief fund to combat the threat of COVID-19.

Besides making a significant contribution, the CAB also issued a former appeal, signed by its president Avishek Dalmiya and secretary Snehasish Ganguly, to its affiliated state units to come forward and donate generously towards coronavirus relief fund.

So far, India has recorded more than 720 cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths from it.