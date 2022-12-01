topStoriesenglish
VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY 2022 FINAL

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SAU vs MH Final match online and on TV?

Check all about live-streaming and other broadcast details related to Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Final here to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 1. 

Maharashtra is taking on Saurashtra in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 today at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium. These two have been the best two teams in the tournament and it would be exciting to see how they go in the summit clash. Saurashtra will be missing the services of Cheteshwar Pujara, who has flown to Bangladesh for the Test series. However, they are still a force to reckon with. Under the leadership of Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra has played excellent cricket and they will look to carry the same momentum into the final on Friday. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead Maharashtra in the final. He is in terrfic form. He has smashed seven tons in the last 9 innings in the tournament, which is a massive record. He will look to continue doing the same to Saurashtra in the final and win the trophy for his home side. 

Maharashtra beat Assam by 12 runs in the semi-final clash to book a spot in the final. On the other hand, Saurashtra beat Karnataka by 5 wickets in the semis to enter the final. 

Here's all you need to know about Vijay Hazare Trophy Final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra:

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy Final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra start?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will start at 9:00 AM IST on Friday, December 2. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy Final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra take place?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium. 

Where can you watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy Final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra on TV in India?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be aired live on DD Free Dish.

Where can you live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy Final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra in India?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

