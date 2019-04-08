Saurav Ganguly replies to BCCI ombudsman to clear stand on conflict of interest

NEW DELHI: Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has replied to D.K. Jain, the ombudsman and ethics officer of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after he was asked by the latter to clear his stand on allegations of conflict of interest.

It is to be noted that Ganguly is the president of Cricket Association of Bengal and also the advisor of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals.

Talking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that Ganguly has writter a letter to the ombudsman making his position clear and also clarified that he was not a member of any committee which is involved with the organisation of IPL.

"At present I do not hold any post whatsoever or howsoever in the BCCI. I am neither a member of the Apex Council of the BCCI nor an office bearer nor a member of any of the Cricket Committees constituted by the BCCI under its Constitution. I am also not connected with the administration, management or running of the IPL by being a member of any of the committees or other organisational units set up by the BCCI in connection with the IPL," Ganguly said in his reponse.

"Previously I had been a part of the BCCI Technical Committee; the IPL Technical Committee and the IPL Governing Council. I have resigned and/or withdrawn myself from all the said Committees. I am not a part of any committee/council/entity which has control or supervisory power or powers of management or administration of the IPL," he added.

Ganguly also clarified to the ombudsman that he is in no way connected to another IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is a franchise cricket team owned by Red Chilies Entertainment Private Limited. This is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. I am neither a shareholder nor a director of the aforesaid company. I have no stake whatsoever or howsoever in the said company," Ganguly has said in his letter.

The ombudsman sought a clarification from Ganguly after three complaints were filed by cricket fans from West Bengal asking how Gangulym who is also the CAB chief, can sit in the dugout of Delhi Capitals during their match against KKR on March 30 at Feroze Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi.

(with IANS inputs)