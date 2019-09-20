SC allows Tamil Nadu State Cricket Association to go ahead with election September 28

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to go ahead with its election as scheduled on September 28.

Earlier, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) told the apex court that the election to appoint TNCA office bearers cannot take place as the state association has not complied fully with the constitution for the BCCI.

While hearing the matter, the court gave a green signal to the TNCA to go ahead with the election as scheduled. However, it added that the holding of election will be subject to remedies available under law and the final order of the apex court

The Supreme Court further asked the state association to comply with the BCCI constitution to the extent possible.

The court further noted that the disqualification for contesting election will be limited to the office bearer posts and not down the rank.

Earlier this week, the TNCA had appointed its own committee to look into the allegations of corruption in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Meanwhile, the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit had already initiated an inquiry into the matter.

There were reports that an unknown person had approached some cricketers during the league and that the players had brought it to the notice of the ACU.