trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634951
NewsCricket
SANJU SAMSON

School Students Wear Sanju Samson Masks, Pose World Cup Trophy; Dinesh Karthik Has An Epic Reaction

Sanju Samson, Indian wicketkeeper and batter, is one of the big candidates who could play in World Cup. His fans gathered around the World Cup trophy wearing his masks.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

School Students Wear Sanju Samson Masks, Pose World Cup Trophy; Dinesh Karthik Has An Epic Reaction Source: Twitter

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Sanju Samson may not have played many matches for the country but he continues to be followed by millions. Many of his fans in India believe that he has not got consistent run at the national team and hence, has not been able to cement his place in the side. This is a World ICC Cricket World Cup year and all eyes will be on the 15-man squad from India to play in the ten-team mega event.

Also Read | India Vs West Indies 1st Test: R Ashwin Gives Special Praise To Rajasthan Royals Teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says THIS

Currently, the World Cup trophy is on a tour. It will travel all across India before it goes abroad. The trophy has reached the shores of Kerala. A picture is now going viral in which one can see some school students, wearing the mask of Sanju Samson, posing with the trophy. 

cre Trending Stories

Check out the pic below:

The pic got a reaction from many on social media, including Dinesh Karthik. He quote retweeted the photo and wrote: "Hahaha if that isn't hint enough. Then what is." Maybe what Dinesh intended is that he sees Sanju clearly making the cut to the World Cup squad. 

Sanju Samson's records

Sanju is travelling to West Indies as part of India's ODI as well as T20I squads. These eight matches will be crucial to his selection for the ODI World Cup. Sanju has played 11 ODIs, 17 T20Is and 152 IPL matches. Samson has scored 330 runs in ODIs and 301 runs in 17 T20Is. In 152 IPL matches, he has smashed 3888 runs. Samson also leads Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He also took RR to the final of the IPL 2022. 

Samson fans have made hus murial at one of the local grounds in Kerala. Whenever Indian cricket team plays in Kerala cricket stadiums, the chants of 'Sanju Sanju' can be heard all over the ground. His craze is unreal and if Samson makes the cut, you would see his fans travell all across the ten venues to cheer for Team India and him.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded