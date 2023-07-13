School Students Wear Sanju Samson Masks, Pose World Cup Trophy; Dinesh Karthik Has An Epic Reaction

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Sanju Samson may not have played many matches for the country but he continues to be followed by millions. Many of his fans in India believe that he has not got consistent run at the national team and hence, has not been able to cement his place in the side. This is a World ICC Cricket World Cup year and all eyes will be on the 15-man squad from India to play in the ten-team mega event.

Currently, the World Cup trophy is on a tour. It will travel all across India before it goes abroad. The trophy has reached the shores of Kerala. A picture is now going viral in which one can see some school students, wearing the mask of Sanju Samson, posing with the trophy.



The pic got a reaction from many on social media, including Dinesh Karthik. He quote retweeted the photo and wrote: "Hahaha if that isn't hint enough. Then what is." Maybe what Dinesh intended is that he sees Sanju clearly making the cut to the World Cup squad.

Sanju Samson's records

Sanju is travelling to West Indies as part of India's ODI as well as T20I squads. These eight matches will be crucial to his selection for the ODI World Cup. Sanju has played 11 ODIs, 17 T20Is and 152 IPL matches. Samson has scored 330 runs in ODIs and 301 runs in 17 T20Is. In 152 IPL matches, he has smashed 3888 runs. Samson also leads Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He also took RR to the final of the IPL 2022.

Samson fans have made hus murial at one of the local grounds in Kerala. Whenever Indian cricket team plays in Kerala cricket stadiums, the chants of 'Sanju Sanju' can be heard all over the ground. His craze is unreal and if Samson makes the cut, you would see his fans travell all across the ten venues to cheer for Team India and him.