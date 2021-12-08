हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BBL 2021-22

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's BBL 2021 match at Perth Stadium, Perth at 4:05 PM IST December 8

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match 5 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SCO vs HEA, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips - Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's BBL 2021 match at Perth Stadium, Perth at 4:05 PM IST December 8
Source: Twitter

Perth Scorchers will face off against Brisbane Heat in Match No. 5 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Perth Stadium on Wednesday (December 8). BBL-10 runners-up Scorchers are already three-time champions and will look to kick off this season with a win. Ashton Turner will be leading the side once again after guiding them to the title for a few seasons now.

On the other hand, the Heat have already played and lost their first game of the season. The Sydney Thunder defeated them by seven wickets on December 6 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. However, on paper, there is not much to separate between the two teams as both have excellent quality among their squad.  

Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 5

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Date & Time: December 8th, at 4:05 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

HUR vs SIX BBL 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Captain – Colin Munro

Vice-Captain – Ben Duckett

Wicketkeeper – Josh Inglis

Batter – Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar

Bowlers – Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

SCO vs HEA BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner (C), Laurie Evans, Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
BBL 2021-22Perth ScorchersChris LynnMitchell MarshBen DuckettBrisbane Heat vs Perth ScorchersDream11
