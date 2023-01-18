SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SCO vs HUR Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 46 in Perth, 210PM IST, January 18

Defending champion and table-toppers Perth Scorchers (SCO) will host Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) in the Match No. 46 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at Optus Stadium in Perth on Wednesday (January 18). The Scorchers suffered a narrow six-run defeat against Sydney Sixers in their last game but are firmly at the top of the table with 17 points from the first 11 matches. Peter Hatzoglou took two wickets while the opener Stephen Eskinazi top-scored unbeaten 66 off 54 against the Sixers in the last match.

The Hurricanes are also coming into this match with a win over Sydney Thunder in their last game to remain in the race for the knockouts. Nathan Ellis took four wickets, including a hat-trick across two overs, to bowl out the David Warner’s Thunder for just 135 runs, and then Tim David smashed 76 not out off 41 to guide the Hurricanes to an easy five-wicket win.

The Scorchers have won four of their last five games against the Hurricanes and will once again be the favourites to win this clash.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL-12 Match No. 46 Details

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Date & Time: January 18, 210pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

SCO vs HUR BBL-12 Match No. 46 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis

Batters: Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Steve Eskinazi

All-rounder: Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Andrew Tye, Paddy Dooley

Captain: Josh Inglis

Vice-captain: Matthew Wade

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL-12 Match No. 46 Predicted 11

Perth Scorchers: N Hobson, Ashton Turner, Stevie Eskinazi, Ashton Agar (C), Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye, David Payne

Hobart Hurricanes: Asif Ali, Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Zak Crawley, Faheem Ashraf, T Andrews, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (C), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Paddy Dooley