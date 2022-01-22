SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 Qualifier at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 1:45 PM IST January 22

Perth Scorchers are set to lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021/22 on 22nd January at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Coming into the game, Perth Scorchers will have a psychological advantage as they had already defeated Sydney Sixers twice this season. Scorchers, who finished the group stage at the top of the table, first defeated Sixers by 10 runs and later registered a five-wicket win in the reverse fixture.

The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have a reputation for delivering when it matters the most. They are a side that normally does well at important events. So far in this tournament, the Sixers have not been at their devastating best, but they have been consistent.

Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Date & Time: January 22nd at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

SCO vs SIX 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper – Josh Philippe (VC)

Batters – Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Ashton Turner

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (C), Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar

Bowlers – Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff, Steve O’Keefe



Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris, Nick Hobson, David Moody

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Justin Avendano, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird