SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 Qualifier at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 1:45 PM IST January 22

Perth Scorchers are set to lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021/22 on 22nd January at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.
Coming into the game, Perth Scorchers will have a psychological advantage as they had already defeated Sydney Sixers twice this season. Scorchers, who finished the group stage at the top of the table, first defeated Sixers by 10 runs and later registered a five-wicket win in the reverse fixture.
The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have a reputation for delivering when it matters the most. They are a side that normally does well at important events. So far in this tournament, the Sixers have not been at their devastating best, but they have been consistent.
Match Details
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Date & Time: January 22nd at 1:45 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app
SCO vs SIX 2021-22 Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper – Josh Philippe (VC)
Batters – Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Ashton Turner
All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (C), Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar
Bowlers – Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff, Steve O’Keefe
Probable Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris, Nick Hobson, David Moody
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Justin Avendano, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird