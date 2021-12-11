SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Perth Stadium, Perth at 4:00 PM IST December 11

Perth Scorchers will take on Adelaide Strikers in the 9th Match of the BBL 2021-22. Scorchers are coming with a victory over Brisbane Heat in their first match by 6 runs. Scorchers are in good fighting form and will be expected to continue their winning form.

Adelaide Strikers will not let their guard down and will be shifting to top-gear as out of the two matches played, they have won one and lost one against Renegades. Their opening fixture was let down as they by 2 runs but showed character in the second game against the same side and won by 49 runs on Thursday (December 9).

Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 9

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Date & Time: December 11th, at 4:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

SCO vs STR BBL 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Colin Munro, Jonathan Wells, Kurtis Patterson, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Rashid-Khan, Andrew Tye, Wes Agar, Matthew Kelly

Captain: Jake Weatherald

Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

SCO vs STR BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Harry Nielson (wk), Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, George Garton, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c)