A blockbuster clash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 will take place on Wednesday (March 1) as Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams are struggling this season sitting at the bottom half of the points table with four points each. Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam will be keen to defeat his former team in the current edition of the PSL. The duel between Babar and pace bowler Mohammad Amir is expected to be an intense one as the bowler has been critical of Babar's batting style on several live tv shows and interviews.

Interestingly, Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim is also not a big fan of Babar Azam as he recently took a dig at his leadership skills and batting style. Karachi won all the games in the last five meetings between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.