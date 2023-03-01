KRK: 116-6 (15) | PSZ vs KAR, PSL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: All Eyes On Imad Wasim, Ben Cutting
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE action and updates from the match between Babar Azam's Peshawar and Imad Wasim's Karachi Kings
A blockbuster clash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 will take place on Wednesday (March 1) as Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams are struggling this season sitting at the bottom half of the points table with four points each. Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam will be keen to defeat his former team in the current edition of the PSL. The duel between Babar and pace bowler Mohammad Amir is expected to be an intense one as the bowler has been critical of Babar's batting style on several live tv shows and interviews.
Interestingly, Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim is also not a big fan of Babar Azam as he recently took a dig at his leadership skills and batting style. Karachi won all the games in the last five meetings between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.
LIVE Karachi vs Peshawar: KAR need a miracle
Imad Wasim, Karachi Kings last hope batting on 15 off 10. All the other batters have failed to make an impact now. Karachi need 76 in 28 balls to win.
KAR - 122/7 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE Peshawar vs Karachi score and updates: Pressure on Karachi
In a blink of an eye, Karachi Kings have lost 3 wickets and now the pressure is on as they need 94 runs in 43 balls. Mujeeb Ur Rahman with 2 wickets from his spell giving away just 28 runs in four overs.
KAR - 105/5 (13 Overs)
LIVE Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings score and updates: Intense contest
Karachi Kings need 118 runs in 60 balls with Matthew Wade batting on 58 off 31 balls along side new comer Shoaib Malik. Peshawar Zalmi eye to take quick wickets in order to put pressure on opposition.
KAR - 81/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi score and updates: KAR off to a good start
Karachi Kings need 159 runs in 95 balls now after Wade and Rossington got them off to a fiery start. Peshawar bowlers with no clue of how to stop these two openers so far in the game.
KRK - 40/0 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi score and updates: Here we go
Adam Rossington and Matthew Wade begin the chase of 198 runs for Karachi Kings. Mujeeb Ur Rehman into the attack for Peshawar Zalmi along side Arshad Iqbal.
KRK - 11/0 (1.5 Overs)
LIVE Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings score: PSZ finish innings
Rovman Powell 64 (34), Haseebullah Khan 50 (29) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore 56 (45) get Peshawar Zalmi to a competitive total of after 20 overs. Mohammad Amir is the pick of the bowlers from the Karachi Kings bowling lineup, he took 4 wickets giving away just 26 runs.
LIVE Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 score and updates: 5 overs left
Rovman Powell and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the middle with 5 overs left for Peshawar Zalmi. Both batters will look to put up a big total.
PSZ - 124/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 score and updates: PSZ bounce back
Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the middle, Haseebullah Khan 50 (29) caught by Cutting bowled by Shamsi. Peshawar Zalmi lose an important wicket, Khan departs after a fiery knock of 50 off 29 balls.
PSZ - 87/4 (10.4)
LIVE Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings score: Haseebullah Khan hits fifty
Haseebullah Khan completes his fifty in just balls with 4 fours and 3 maximums. Tabraiz Shamsi brought into the attack by Karachi Kings.
PSZ - 83/3 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE PSZ vs KAR PSL 2023 score: Peshawar try to steady their ship
Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haseebullah Khan try to steady Peshawar Zalmi's ship after Mohammad Amir ruined their start and powerplay. Aamer Yamin and Akif Javed into the attack for Karachi Kings.
PSZ - 27/3 (5 Overs)
LIVE Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 score: Amir on fire
Mohammad Amir takes his third wicket, first was Haris 0 (1), Babar Azam 0 (3) and Saim Ayub 1 (3). Trouble for Peshawar Zalmi batters as Amir is on fire at the moment.
PSZ - 7/3 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings score: Here we go!
GONE! What a start for Karachi! Mohammad Haris gone for a duck, lbw by Mohammad Amir. What a ball! Peak Amir to be specific. What an yorker by the left-arm fast bowler. Peshawar Zalmi on the backfoot early.
PSZ - 0/1 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings: Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Adam Rossington, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed
LIVE Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 score: Toss report
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim wins toss, elects to field first against Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi.
LIVE Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 score and updates: Toss coming up shortly
Babar Azam and Imad Wasim will be coming out for toss shortly at 7 PM (IST). The match no. 17 of the PSL 2023 will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.
LIVE PSL 2023 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Mohammad Haris
Batters: Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Allrounders: James Neesham, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Akif Javed
LIVE PSL 2023 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings: Babar vs Amir
Amir recently took a dig at Babar Azam saying bowling to him and a number 10 batter will be the same for him. It is one of the few battles to lookout for in tonight's clash, will Babar shut his critics with his bat or Amir will showcase his deadly bowling.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zamli LIVE Updates: Kings in need of momentum
With just 2 wins from 6 games, Kings find themselves in a spot of bother in the points table but they can still make it to the playoffs with back to back wins. That is why this game vs Peshawar is of utmost importance to Kings from Karachi.
PSL LIVE Karachi vs Peshawar: Squads
Karachi Kings Squad: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed, Mohammad Umar, Muhammad Akhlaq, Qasim Akram, Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Sharjeel Khan, Mir Hamza, James Fuller, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir
Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Saad Masood, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Danish Aziz, Haseebullah Khan, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dasun Shanaka, Usman Qadir
LIVE PSL 2023 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings score and updates
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PSL 2023 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. Babar Azam will lead his new team against his former side and some interesting duels await in tonight's clash.
