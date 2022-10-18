Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SCO vs IRE match online and on TV?

After a stellar start to their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against West Indies, Scotland will now take on Ireland in their second match of the tournament on Wednesday (October 19). Scotland defeated two-time world champions West Indies in their opening contest.

On the other hand, all-round performance by Sikandar Raza guided Zimbabwe to their first victory of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated Ireland by 31 runs in Hobart. Fiery bowling spells from Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava got Zimbabwe the better off Ireland in the Group B fixture. Raza scored 82 off just 48 balls and Muzurbani clinched 3 wickets giving away just 23 runs to restrict Ireland to just 143/9 after 20 overs.

Here’s all you need to know about Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

When will Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 take place?

The Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 will be played on Wednesday, October 19.

Where will Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 take place?

The Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 will be played in Blundstone Arena.

What time will Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 begin?

The Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 live on TV in India?

The Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 live streaming in India?

The Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 7 Predicted 11

Scotland Predicted Starting Line-up: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little