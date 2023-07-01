Scotland Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 3 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs SCO LIVE In India

After suffering two back-to-back losses in the group stage, West Indies face Scotland in Match 3 of the Super Sixes in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Windies must call themselves 'lucky' after they played poorly in two consecutive matches. The Shai Hope-led team lost to Zimbabwe before Netherlands pulled off an upset over them. To be honest, calling that win an upset appears unjust. The form that the Netherlands have shown in the tournament, they are among the favourite to qualify for the World Cup in India to be held in October and November.

Coming back to West Indies, they need their senior players to step up. Hope and Nicholas Pooran are among the leading run-scorers. Those big knocks came vs United States of America (USA) and Nepal. Against better teams, the weaknesses have been ripped open by the opposition bowlers. It is time the likes of Rovman Powell, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers rise and shine to take West Indies out of this fear of not qualifying for the first time in World Cup history. Not to forget. West Indies' bowling has been ordinary for quite some time now. USA managed to play out the fifty overs while Nepal got bowled out with just 2 balls remaining.

On the other hand, Scotland have lost just one game, their last group clash vs Sri Lanka. The Richie Berrington-led side will be aiming to bounce back in style and start the Super Sixes on winning note.

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies will take place on July 1, Saturday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Scotland vs West Indies be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Scotland vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Scotland vs West Indies match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Scotland vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Scotland vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.