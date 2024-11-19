India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah spoke about India’s mantra ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian team are coming to play the series on the back of a home series loss 0-3 to New Zealand. Bumrah will lead the Indian bowling attack in Australia and is likely to become the captain of the team for the first Test in Rohit’s absence.

In an interview with 7Cricket, the pacer said, "Self-belief matters the most in any condition. That is what we are banking on and that is the conversation we are having in our team. When you focus on yourself and focus on your preparation, then that puts you in a great position and everything else will take care of itself”.

Earlier, back in 2022, Bumrah led the Indian team during the match against England. As of now, the star pacer has taken 32 wickets in 7 matches for India in Australia and will be looking to perform well again. Australian batter Travis Head also lauded Bumrah for his exceptional bowling skills.

"You try to feel like you're one step ahead, but it always feels like he's that next step," Head said while speaking to Fox Cricket. "Any format of the game, he's incredible. In big moments you want big players, and I think he's their biggest. You've got your work cut out as a batter," Head said.

Earlier, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became a father for the second time and has been granted paternity leave. If Rohit missed the first Test, Bumrah could be seen leading the team in Perth.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.