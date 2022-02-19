हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shikhar Dhawan

Separated Shikhar Dhawan's emotional meet with son after 2 years - WATCH

Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has parted ways with wife Ayesha, met his son for the first time in two years. 

Separated Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s emotional meet with son after 2 years - WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has parted ways with wife Ayesha, met his son for the first time in two years. 

Shikhar was an emotional father when he met his son Zoravar on Saturday after a long wait. 

He shared a video in which he can be seen hugging his son Zoravar. Dhawan flew to Australia to meet his son. While we do not know why Dhawan could not meet his son for such a long time, Australia's strict border rules could be one reason. His former wife and son live in Australia and it would have been difficult for Shikhar to fly to Australia under Covid norms.

Watch how father and son met after two-year wait: 

The Indian cricketer and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee had parted ways after eight years of marriage in September last year.

Dhawan married the Melbourne-based boxer, Ayesha Mukherjee, in 2012 and adopted her two daughters from her previous marriage. They were blessed with a son whom they named Zoravar.

