'Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad': Rohit Sharma reminds fans, ex-India cricketer of Virender Sehwag-esque batting

It was another fine effort by Rohit Sharma in the ongoing series against England as the Indian opener completed his first overseas ton in Tests. The 34-year-old took 204 deliveries to reach the three-figure mark, reaching the milestone in one of the most stylish manner.

After reaching 90, Rohit smashed James Anderson for a four and then hit Moeen Ali for a six in the following over to complete his century. As soon as Rohit reached triple digits after smashing a huge six, many compared the Indian opener with Virender Sehwag, who was renowned for doing the same during his playing days.

Sehwag himself took to Twitter to laud the Indian opener and wrote: "When the going gets tough the tough get going."

Meanwhile, here is how the fans and ex-cricketers reacted:

A top class innings from a high class player. Take a bow #RohitSharma .

Could well be a series defining innings.

Come on, let’s get a big lead. pic.twitter.com/2M48YepWO2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, India have so far kept things under control as Rohit along with Pujara have added 116 runs for the second wicket on Day 3 of the ongoing Test against England at The Oval. Riding on Rohit's effort, and Pujara's contribution, India reach 199/1 and lead by 100 runs at Tea.