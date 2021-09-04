हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rohit Sharma

'Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad': Rohit Sharma reminds fans, ex-India cricketer of Virender Sehwag-esque batting

As soon as Rohit Sharma reached triple digits after smashing a huge six, many compared the Indian opener with Virender Sehwag, who was renowned for doing the same during his playing days.

&#039;Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad&#039;: Rohit Sharma reminds fans, ex-India cricketer of Virender Sehwag-esque batting
Rohit Sharma reminds fans, ex-India cricketer of Virender Sehwag-esque batting (Twitter/BCCI)

It was another fine effort by Rohit Sharma in the ongoing series against England as the Indian opener completed his first overseas ton in Tests. The 34-year-old took 204 deliveries to reach the three-figure mark, reaching the milestone in one of the most stylish manner. 

After reaching 90, Rohit smashed James Anderson for a four and then hit Moeen Ali for a six in the following over to complete his century. As soon as Rohit reached triple digits after smashing a huge six, many compared the Indian opener with Virender Sehwag, who was renowned for doing the same during his playing days.

Sehwag himself took to Twitter to laud the Indian opener and wrote: "When the going gets tough the tough get going." 

Meanwhile, here is how the fans and ex-cricketers reacted:

Meanwhile, India have so far kept things under control as Rohit along with Pujara have added 116 runs for the second wicket on Day 3 of the ongoing Test against England at The Oval. Riding on Rohit's effort, and Pujara's contribution, India reach 199/1 and lead by 100 runs at Tea.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rohit SharmaIndia vs England
Next
Story

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score Streaming: Rohit Sharma smashes 100, India in control

Must Watch

PT7M3S

Bollywood Breaking: Siddhartha left his mother alone