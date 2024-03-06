Mumbai Indians fast bowler Shabman Ismail created history on Tuesday in the WPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women when she bowled the fastest delivery ever bowled in the women's game. This is the first time that a mark of 130 kph on the speed meter has been breached in women's cricket. It was the second delivery of the third over in the match which broke this record as Ismail bowled a fullish delivery to DC-W captain Meg Lanning. It hit her on the pads as Lanning missed the connection with the bat.

MI-W appealed for lbw but it was turned down by the umpire. There was no success on the ball but soon the big screen at the stadium flashed 130.1 kph and the whole stadium cheered collectively.

"I don't look at the big screen when I am bowling" is what Ismail said when it was enquired if she knew she had made history by bowling the fastest delivery ever.

Ismal broke her own record only when she clocked 130.1 kph in the WPL match. She had earlier bowled 128 kph against West Indies in 2016. She had bowled 128.3 kph earlier in WPL 2024. She had also breached 127 kph mark twice in 2022 ODI World Cup.

However, there is no match between fastest ball in women's cricket with fastest in men's. The quickest delivery ever bowled was by Shoaib Akhtar of Pakistan who had touched 161.3 kph (100.14 mph).

Although she did make history, Ismail did not have the best game against Delhi. She leaked runs in abundance. She gave away 14 runs in the first two overs before Shafali Verma tonked two big sixes in the third over. Ismail did have the last laugh as she got Shafali caught behind for 28. But she finished with bad numbers after having taken a wicket for 46 runs from 4 overs.

Ismail recently retired from international cricket at the age of 35.