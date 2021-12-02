Shah Rukh Khan scolds me..: Juhi Chawla reveals SRK loses cool when KKR play poorly

After a couple of poor IPL seasons, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally had a good season in 2021. Not to forget, the 2021 season was split into two halves and KKR used the gap between two phases well. They had a difficult start to the season, lagging at the bottom half of the points table when the league came to a halt due to rising coronavirus cases.

However, when the second phase began in September, the team regrouped and bolstered by the talents of Venkatesh Iyer and Abhishek Tripathi, KKR did a massive turnaround, entering the final where they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Before the mega auctions next year, KKR have retained four players - Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine.

KKR is co-owned by bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Both are passionate supporters of their team and their emotions can be seen when the team is playing.

Recently, in The Kapil Sharma Show, Juhi revealed how emotions run high for Shah Rukh whenever he is watching a match with her. She said that, at times, looking at poor cricket from KKR, he starts scolding her.

She said,"Shah Rukh mujhe daantne lag gaye. 'Bowling kaise kar raha hai, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.' Mereko daant rahe hai. Main toh wahaan khadi hoon, mujhe pata nahi kya karoon (Shah Rukh starts scolding me about the performance of players. 'How is he bowling, he should be bowling according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.' He scolds me. I just stand there, not knowing what to do)."