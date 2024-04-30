Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Sourav Ganguly With A WARM Hug After KKR Thrash DC In IPL 2024; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is ensuring he attends all the games at their home ground Eden Gardens. He has been seen in at least half-a-dozen matches KKR have played so far in IPL 2024. He was there again, cheering for his boys as they took on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) and also won the game in style. KKR won the match by a margin of seven wickets to strengthen their position in the IPL 2024 Points Table. They are second behind Rajasthan Royals (RR) with 6 wins from 9 matches. A couple of more wins will ensure a playoffs spot for the two-time champions. However, KKR will be aiming to finish in the top two.

As it has become a tradition in IPL, players, support staff and owners meet and greet each other after an IPL game. The same happened after KKR vs DC clash. Shah Rukh was seen meeting every player from both the camps. While he celebrated with his KKR boys, he passed on commiserations to DC players.

A lovely moment happened on the field after the game when Shah Rukh went and hugged 'Prince of Kolkata' Sourav Ganguly, who is currently the director of cricket at DC. Shah Rukh and Ganguly are best friends and share a KKR connection as well. Ganguly was the first captain of KKR, in 2008 but was later removed after a flop show in the inaugural season. However, that decision did not turn the relationship sour.

Ganguly was speaking to KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer when Shah Rukh hugged him from behind and kissed him on his head. It was an emotional moment for fans who witnessed it live from the stands as they cheered when the meet-up happened and also recorded a video.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh meeting Ganguly here:

the way Shah Rukh Khan ran up to Sourav Ganguly to hug and kiss him, such a wholesome moment, KKR reunion _ pic.twitter.com/9I0yenj0V4— sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 29, 2024

Coming back to the IPL game, DC have not done themselves a huge favour by losing the game and in such a fashion as not only they have lost two crucial points but the defeat was also a big one and it affected their NRR negatively. DC are currently placed at sixth spot with 5 wins from 11 games. They must look to win all their remaining games, possibly with huge margins, to keep the playoff hopes alive.