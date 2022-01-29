हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

These 3 Indian batters are Shaheen Afridi's dream hat-trick

Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was named the men's cricketer of the year 2021 by ICC and was also awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. 

These 3 Indian batters are Shaheen Afridi&#039;s dream hat-trick
Shaheen Afridi (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was named the men's cricketer of the year 2021 by ICC and was also awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. 

The pacer had a great 2021, shining with the ball across three formats. 

One of his devastating spells was against India at the T20 World Cup 2021 when he removed the Indian trio of Rohit Sharam, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the match. That spell is still etched in memory of Pakistan fans. Indian fans too cannot forget that spell as it broke the backbone of Indian batting. 

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he was asked which are the batters will be included in his dream hat-trick. Shaheen again took the name of the three Indian batters mentioned about. Yes, Shaheen's dream hat-trick will include Kohli, Rahul and Rohit. Such is the class of these batters that Shaheen's dream is to pick them all of them on back-to-back deliveries.

But to make it happen India need to play Pakistan more often and everyone knows the two teams do not play each other regularly due to the political tensions. India and Pakistan meet each other only in ICC events. Last they met was at the T20 World Cup and their next match will also be in the T20 World Cup that is to be held later in the year in Australia. 

Pakistan will take on India once again in their group-stage tie in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on October 23. Hopefully, Shaheen then will be able to realise his dream hat-trick there. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketShaheen AfridiVirat KohliKL RahulRohit SharmaIndia vs Pakistan
Next
Story

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Bangladesh: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the ICC U19 World Cup at the Providence Stadium, Antigua 6:30 PM IST January 29

Must Watch

PT6M21S

Has Hrithik Roshan found new love? Hrithik seen with a Mystery Girl!