These 3 Indian batters are Shaheen Afridi's dream hat-trick

Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was named the men's cricketer of the year 2021 by ICC and was also awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

The pacer had a great 2021, shining with the ball across three formats.

One of his devastating spells was against India at the T20 World Cup 2021 when he removed the Indian trio of Rohit Sharam, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the match. That spell is still etched in memory of Pakistan fans. Indian fans too cannot forget that spell as it broke the backbone of Indian batting.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he was asked which are the batters will be included in his dream hat-trick. Shaheen again took the name of the three Indian batters mentioned about. Yes, Shaheen's dream hat-trick will include Kohli, Rahul and Rohit. Such is the class of these batters that Shaheen's dream is to pick them all of them on back-to-back deliveries.

But to make it happen India need to play Pakistan more often and everyone knows the two teams do not play each other regularly due to the political tensions. India and Pakistan meet each other only in ICC events. Last they met was at the T20 World Cup and their next match will also be in the T20 World Cup that is to be held later in the year in Australia.

Pakistan will take on India once again in their group-stage tie in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on October 23. Hopefully, Shaheen then will be able to realise his dream hat-trick there.