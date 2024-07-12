The state of the Pakistan cricket team can best be described in just two words: unstable and divided. The aftermath of their disappointing T20 World Cup run, a significant blow to their unity and leadership, has brought to light the team's current predicament. Internal rifts and ego clashes have been bubbling under the surface, affecting the squad's overall harmony.

[Watch] Shaheen Afridi Pushes Babar Azam and Refuses His Hug

Amidst the growing tension, a video shared by a Twitter user has ignited a storm on social media. In the clip, Shaheen Afridi appears to refuse a hug from Babar Azam, instead pushing him aside and celebrating with other team members. This moment, caught on camera, has further fueled the debate about the team's internal dynamics.

Reaction from Within the Team

The coach and support staff have expressed their concerns about the team's internal dynamics and its impact on their performance. Reports from within the camp indicate that the issues are not just about performance on the field but also about personal relationships and power struggles off it.

The Leadership Shuffle

To give a little backstory, Babar Azam was the captain of the Pakistan team from 2019 to 2023. However, following the team's unsuccessful campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shaheen Afridi took over the role as the Men In Green's new skipper until February 2024. Afridi's leadership stint, however, was marred by a disastrous run in the PSL and poor results in two series he captained.

Babar Azam was reinstated as Pakistan's skipper earlier this year, but the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup has once again put his captaincy under scrutiny. Numerous rumors suggest that Babar might have to step down as captain yet again, a decision that would only add to the turmoil within the team.

Social Media Reactions

Since the video surfaced, social media has been ablaze with opinions. The tweet has sparked a heated debate, with fans sharply divided in the comment section; some support Babar Azam, whereas others side with Shaheen Afridi. The incident has highlighted the stark differences in opinion among the team's supporters, mirroring the internal divisions within the squad itself.

Impact on Performance

The ongoing rifts and leadership uncertainties have undoubtedly taken a toll on the team's performance. Players have found it challenging to focus solely on their game amidst the chaos. The lack of a unified front has been evident in their recent matches, where individual brilliance has often been overshadowed by collective underperformance.

Standout Performances Amidst the Chaos



Despite the turmoil, there have been moments of brilliance. Shaheen Afridi's fiery bowling spells and Babar Azam's elegant batting have provided glimpses of what the team is capable of when they play as a unit. However, these performances have been few and far between, often lost in the noise of off-field controversies.