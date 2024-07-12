Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765740
NewsCricket
SHAHEEN AFRIDI VIRAL VIDEO

Shaheen Afridi Pushes Babar Azam, Rejects Hug On Fiery On-Field Moment; Pakistan Team's Old Video Goes Viral - Watch

unstable and divided. The aftermath of their disappointing T20 World Cup run, a significant blow to their unity and leadership, has brought to light the team's current predicament. Internal rifts and ego clashes have been bubbling under the surface, affecting the squad's overall harmony.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 08:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shaheen Afridi Pushes Babar Azam, Rejects Hug On Fiery On-Field Moment; Pakistan Team's Old Video Goes Viral - Watch

The state of the Pakistan cricket team can best be described in just two words: unstable and divided. The aftermath of their disappointing T20 World Cup run, a significant blow to their unity and leadership, has brought to light the team's current predicament. Internal rifts and ego clashes have been bubbling under the surface, affecting the squad's overall harmony.

Also Read: James Anderson's Net Worth In 2024: How Rich Is England's Fast-Bowler?

[Watch] Shaheen Afridi Pushes Babar Azam and Refuses His Hug

Amidst the growing tension, a video shared by a Twitter user has ignited a storm on social media. In the clip, Shaheen Afridi appears to refuse a hug from Babar Azam, instead pushing him aside and celebrating with other team members. This moment, caught on camera, has further fueled the debate about the team's internal dynamics.

Reaction from Within the Team

The coach and support staff have expressed their concerns about the team's internal dynamics and its impact on their performance. Reports from within the camp indicate that the issues are not just about performance on the field but also about personal relationships and power struggles off it.

The Leadership Shuffle

To give a little backstory, Babar Azam was the captain of the Pakistan team from 2019 to 2023. However, following the team's unsuccessful campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shaheen Afridi took over the role as the Men In Green's new skipper until February 2024. Afridi's leadership stint, however, was marred by a disastrous run in the PSL and poor results in two series he captained.

Babar Azam was reinstated as Pakistan's skipper earlier this year, but the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup has once again put his captaincy under scrutiny. Numerous rumors suggest that Babar might have to step down as captain yet again, a decision that would only add to the turmoil within the team.

Social Media Reactions

Since the video surfaced, social media has been ablaze with opinions. The tweet has sparked a heated debate, with fans sharply divided in the comment section; some support Babar Azam, whereas others side with Shaheen Afridi. The incident has highlighted the stark differences in opinion among the team's supporters, mirroring the internal divisions within the squad itself.

Impact on Performance

The ongoing rifts and leadership uncertainties have undoubtedly taken a toll on the team's performance. Players have found it challenging to focus solely on their game amidst the chaos. The lack of a unified front has been evident in their recent matches, where individual brilliance has often been overshadowed by collective underperformance.

Standout Performances Amidst the Chaos

Despite the turmoil, there have been moments of brilliance. Shaheen Afridi's fiery bowling spells and Babar Azam's elegant batting have provided glimpses of what the team is capable of when they play as a unit. However, these performances have been few and far between, often lost in the noise of off-field controversies.

TAGS

Shaheen Afridi viral videoBabar Azam push videoPakistan cricket team controversyShaheen Afridi Babar Azam incidentinternal rift Pakistan cricketT20 World Cup PakistanBabar Azam Shaheen Afridi clashPakistan cricket team leadership issuesShaheen Afridi captaincyBabar Azam captaincy reinstatedPakistan cricket team unityShaheen Afridi Babar Azam hug refusalviral cricket videosPakistan cricket internal dynamicsShaheen Afridi Babar Azam disagreementPakistan cricket team newsT20 World Cup aftermath PakistanShaheen Afridi Babar Azam feudPakistan cricket team coach concernsShaheen Afridi Babar Azam relationshipPakistan cricket social media reactionBabar Azam leadership scrutinyShaheen Afridi performanceBabar Azam performancePakistan cricket team strugglesShaheen Afridi Babar Azam videoT20 World Cup Pakistan exitPakistan cricket fan reactionsShaheen Afridi Babar Azam viral clipPakistan cricket team's future
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce -SC
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ in excise policy case!
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar offers to touch officer's feet
DNA Video
DNA: Record-Breaking Beginning For Amarnath Yatra
DNA Video
DNA: Violence disrupted by-polls in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from Nuh!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Video album' of Modi-Putin's chemistry
DNA Video
DNA: LoP Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras...Baba's biggest 'miracle'!