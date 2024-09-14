Shaheen Afridi’s Stunning Celebration After Dismissing Babar Azam Goes Viral- Watch Video

On the highly anticipated day of Pakistan’s Champions One-Day Cup, former captain Babar Azam and star pacer Shaheen Afridi faced off in an exciting encounter. Babar, shaking off his recent poor form, played a solid knock of 76 runs from 79 balls. He looked set for a big score but was ultimately dismissed by Afridi, who led the Lions.

In the 35th over, Afridi, bowling around the wicket, delivered a slower short ball that Babar misjudged. Despite being beaten by the pace, Babar went for a pull shot, only to be caught at the boundary by Faisal Akram. Afridi celebrated the crucial wicket by pointing to the sky and flexing his left bicep.

Playing in Faisalabad, Afridi finished with figures of 2/63 from his 10 overs. Besides dismissing Babar, he also took the wicket of Stallions’ captain Mohammad Haris, who had earlier accelerated the scoring with a quick 55 from just 36 deliveries.

Babar’s Return To Form Amid Rumored Rift

Leading up to the tournament, there were reports of a rift between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. Babar, who had struggled for form in the recent Test series against Bangladesh, bounced back with an impressive 76, including nine boundaries. Batting at No. 3 under the leadership of Mohammad Haris, Babar anchored a 114-run partnership with Tayyab Tahir after the early dismissal of Test captain Shan Masood.

Tahir, Haris, And Talat Power Stallions To Big Total

Following Babar’s wicket, Stallions capitalized with two rapid half-centuries. Tayyab Tahir scored a well-paced 74 from 72 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. In the final overs, Haris and Hussain Talat pushed the scoring rate, with Haris blasting four fours and four sixes in his 55, and Talat remaining unbeaten on 50 from 33 balls. Jahanad Khan chipped in with a late cameo of 20 off 11 balls, as Stallions posted a formidable total of 336/5 after choosing to bat first. In total, they added 148 runs in the last 15.3 overs after Babar’s dismissal.

Imam-ul-Haq Shines For Lions In Tough Run Chase

In response, the Lions struggled early in the chase, losing three wickets for just 22 runs within the first six overs. Imam-ul-Haq, opening for the Lions, fought valiantly but found little support from the other end. Sharoon Siraj (28), Khushdil Shah (19), and Aamer Yamin (22) all failed to build partnerships. Imam’s gritty 78 from 83 balls, featuring six boundaries and a six, was the only highlight for the Lions, as wickets continued to tumble.

Imam was the eighth man out, and Shaheen Afridi entertained the crowd briefly with two sixes before being dismissed by Haris Rauf, who took three wickets. The Lions were bowled out for 203 in 39.3 overs, falling short by 133 runs, handing the Stallions a comprehensive victory.

This dominant performance sets the tone for the rest of the tournament, with Stallions making a strong statement on the opening day.