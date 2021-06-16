हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed get into ugly spat in PSL 2021 encounter - WATCH

The incident took place in the Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, which the latter won by 18 runs.  

Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed get into ugly spat during PSL 2021 encounter

Young pacer Shaheen Afridi found himself in a tensed situation after he got involved in a heated argument with former Pakistan skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. The incident took place in the Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, which the latter won by 18 runs. 

The argument sparked off, when Afridi bowling the 19th over in Quetta's innings hit Sarfaraz on the helmet with a bouncer. The batsman, who initially seemed unaffected with the blow tried to steal a single, before getting involved in an argument with the youngster. 

Both the players snapped at each other, which saw the umpire and players of Lahore intervene the scene, trying to separate the duo. Senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and Lahore skipper captain Sohail Akhtar tried to calm down the atmosphere as the match continued after a brief pause. 

Here is the video: 

Riding on Jake Weatherald's 48 off 41 balls, and a quick-fire knock from former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan's son Azam, who accumulated 33 off just 18 balls, Quetta imposed a challenging 159-run target for Lahore. Sarfaraz, the skipper of Quetta, played an unbeaten knock of 34 from 27 balls. 

In response, Lahore could only manage 140 and were bundled out in 18 overs.  

Tags:
Shaheen AfridiSarfaraz AhmedPakistan Super League
