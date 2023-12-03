In a recent viral video circulating on social media, the Pakistan cricket team was spotted loading their own luggage onto a container truck at Sydney airport. The unexpected sight raised eyebrows, prompting fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to shed light on the situation. Speaking to the media, Afridi explained the real reason behind the impromptu luggage-loading session. According to Afridi, the players found themselves pressed for time, with a mere 30 minutes to catch their connecting flight. Despite having two personnel available, the urgency of the situation demanded a collective effort. "We only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight, and we helped because there were just two people. We wanted to wrap it up fast and to save time," clarified Afridi, emphasizing the team's unity.

Pakistan team has reached Australia to play 3 match Test series starting December 14.



Pakistani players loaded their luggage on the truck as no official was present. pic.twitter.com/H65ofZnhlF — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 1, 2023

Team Spirit: More Than Just a Catchphrase

Afridi went on to highlight the camaraderie within the team, emphasizing their familial bond. "We call this team a family and helped them as a family," he stated. The incident, while unusual, showcased the players' willingness to collaborate and support each other in challenging circumstances.

Looking Ahead: Warner's Last Dance and Test Series Aspirations

As the team gears up for the three-match Test series against Australia starting on December 14 in Perth, Afridi expressed best wishes for retiring Australian opener David Warner. However, he added a competitive edge, stating, "We would wish him good luck, but we are not hoping for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us."

Test Series Crucial for Pakistan's World Test Championship Lead

Afridi underlined the significance of the upcoming series for Pakistan, as they currently lead the World Test Championship's point table. "This is an important series for Pakistan as we are leading the World Test Championship's point table at the moment," he asserted. The team is eager to face the challenge posed by Australia, with Afridi confirming, "We have played against the recently announced Australia's 14-member squad, and we are all up for this challenge."

Preparing for the Unknown: Canberra Practice Match

With limited experience playing in Canberra, Pakistan is set to play a four-day match against Prime Minister's XI to acclimatize to the Australian conditions. Afridi expressed confidence in the practice match, stating, "We don't have much experience of [playing in] Canberra, but I am sure this four-day match against PM XI will help us prepare well for the series against the home team starting from Perth."