Shaheen Afridi Set To Be Dropped For Bangladesh Tour After Misconduct In Training

In an unexpected turn of events, Pakistan's premier fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, is on the verge of being dropped from the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. This decision follows reports of his misconduct during training sessions, a development that has sent ripples through the cricketing community. Shaheen Afridi's troubles began during Pakistan's recent tour of England. While preparing for the 2024 T20 World Cup, Afridi was found consistently overstepping the crease, bowling no-balls in the nets at Headingley. Mohammad Yousuf, the team's batting coach, pointed out the issue, hoping to correct the pacer's technique. However, Afridi's response was anything but professional. He bluntly told Yousuf, "Let me practice for now and don’t talk in the middle."

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi's Love Story With Wife Ansha Afridi: How Pakistan's Star Pacer Fell In Love With Shahid Afridi's Daughter - In Pics



This dismissive attitude sparked a heated exchange between Afridi and Yousuf, leading to a reprimand from the team's management. Afridi was eventually made to apologize in front of the entire squad, an action that seemed to close the matter, albeit temporarily.



A Troubled Year for Shaheen Afridi



Afridi's recent conduct appears to be part of a larger pattern of discord. The 2024 cricket season has been particularly tumultuous for him, starting with the loss of his T20I captaincy after just one series. This demotion came amidst allegations from Afridi that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had forged quotes in his name on their official website, adding to the growing tensions within the team.

Rumors of a rift between Afridi and Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam have also been circulating, further fueled by the team's poor performance at the T20 World Cup. Pakistan's early exit from the tournament, failing to make it past the group stage, has only intensified scrutiny on the team's dynamics and leadership.



PCB's Response and Future Plans



In light of these incidents, the PCB is reportedly considering excluding Afridi from the squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. This series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, is seen as a crucial opportunity for the team to rebuild and integrate new talent.



With several senior players, including Afridi, potentially sidelined, the PCB plans to focus on emerging talent from the domestic circuit. A training camp in Rawalpindi is scheduled to identify and prepare these players for the two-match series. This strategic shift is also set to mark the first overseas assignment for Pakistan's new head coach, Jason Gillespie, and the first Test series under the captaincy of Shan Masood.



Implications for Pakistan Cricket



Shaheen Afridi's potential exclusion represents a significant shift in Pakistan's cricket strategy. Afridi, who has been a mainstay in Pakistan's bowling attack, is known for his ability to deliver breakthroughs and maintain pressure on opposing batsmen. His absence will undoubtedly be felt, but it also opens the door for young talent to step up.



This move could signal a broader attempt by the PCB to instill discipline and professionalism within the squad. By taking a firm stance against misconduct, the board is sending a clear message that no player, regardless of their stature, is above the team's code of conduct.