In what is a huge blow to Pakistan cricket team ahead of Asia Cup 2022, their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi won't feature in the playing XI for the all-important clash vs India. Not just the India match, Shaheen is not available for the whole of Asia Cup. He is missing out due to a knee injury, he had hurt while fielding in the first Test vs Pakistan in July. Since then, Shaheen has missed the second Test vs Sri Lanka and the 3 ODIs vs Netherlands. He was a crucial part of the Pakistan setup as he has had great success while bowling to Indian batters, especially the top 3. Who can forget his opening spell vs Inda at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Speaking over his absence, former Pakistan captain and pacer Wasim Akram said that Shaheen will be missed during Asia Cup.

"Shaheen Afridi will be missed a lot. He is important because of the new ball. In this format, if you have to restrict the opposition by taking early wickets and that is what the does. He attacks the stumps in all formats," Akram told Star Sports. He also said that knee injury could turn out to be a big one for a pacer and that his absence is a big setback for Pakistan.

Pointing to the nature of the pace attack, Akram said that in Shaheen's absence, Pakistan lack variation in the pace attack.

"There is still pace in the bowling department but there is no variation (in the absence of Shaheen's left arm pace). They all are right handers," he said.

Mohammad Hasnain has replaced Shaheen in the Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2022. He is a quick, right arm bowler. India will play Pakistan in the their first-clash of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 (Sunday) in Dubai.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir