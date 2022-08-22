NewsCricket
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 starting on August 27 as the left-arm pacer endured an injury to his right knee ligament. Afridi has been advised 4 to 6 weeks of rest which will also rule him out of the England series with Pakistan. However, Pakistan have now named a replacement for their pace sensation. Mohammad Hasnain will come in place Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2022, which will be played in a T20 format in this year's edition. (Mohammad Amir's cheeky tweet after Shaheen Afridi's injury news, gets viral - check here)

The 22-year-old pacer Mohammad Hasnain has played 18 T20Is for Pakistan and has 17 wickets to his name so far. Shaheen Afridi was a huge asset for Pakistan's bowling attack but the Babar Azam-led side will miss his service for quite a while now. Pakistan will take on India in their opener of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28. It will be an intense contest like always between the two sides but India will be keener on getting the 2021 World Cup defeat revenge.

Afridi was influential in Pakistan's famous 10-wicket victory over India at the T20 World Cup last year as the Babar Azam-led side thrashed India's World Cup campaign. The left-arm fast bowler dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli in a single match. (Virat Kohli takes Anushka Sharma for scooty ride in Mumbai, see PICS here)

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir. (Updated)

