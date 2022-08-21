NewsCricket
SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI

'Shaheen Afridi's injury is..': Waqar Younis takes DIG at India ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash, fans give fitting reply

The talks have started in Pakistan cricket over who could replace Shaheen in the squad. Former Pakistan pacer and coach Waqar Younis feels that absence of Shaheen due to his injury will come as a big relief for the Indian top-order batters. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

With Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury which is a big blow for Babar Azam's team. Shaheen played a big role in Pakistan's massive win India at the T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets in the opening game of the mega event. Shaheen had, in fact, played a huge role in Pakistan reaching the semi-finals of the competition where they lost to Australia. It is true that his absence now gives Rohit Sharma's India an edge over Pakistan and weakens their playing XI as well. 

The talks have started in Pakistan cricket over who could replace Shaheen in the squad. Former Pakistan pacer and coach Waqar Younis feels that absence of Shaheen due to his injury will come as a big relief for the Indian top-order batters. Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are supposed to be India's top 3. Last year at T20 World Cup, Shaheen has dismissed Rohit and Rahul in similar fashion in just his opening spell. Pakistan fans feel that he could have done the same this year also as India's right-handed batters at the top have problems facing quality left-arm swing bowling. 

Younis wrote on his Twitter: "Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi."

But his comments did not go down well with the Indian fans who slammed him for making an 'immature' comment, arguing that Indians have now chalked out a plan for Shaheen. Some of the India fans reminded Younis about the Mathew Wade over in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup when the Aussie smashed him all over the park to take his side to victory and knock Pakistan out of tournament while others suggested to postpone Asia Cup so that Shaheen could be fit and playing for Pakistan vs India. 

