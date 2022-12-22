Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently on a break from all cricket. But it is not a break he is liking. Shaheen is recovering from an injury that he got during the final between England and Pakistan in the final of T20 World Cup 2022 in November. There is no clear date given by the PCB as to when he will make a comeback to the national side. His absence has already hurt Pakistan in the Test series vs England at home which the hosts lost 3-0. But Afridi is taking his own time to recover and the management, this time, does not want to to hurry him into the side.

While the date of Afridi's return is not confirmed, there is one confirmation that is coming our way, which is related to the wedding of the Pakistani speedster. If you don't know then let us tell you that Shaheen is already in love with Aqsa the gorgeous daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. He is already engaged to Aqsa and has revealed in a past interview about how much she means to him. Shahid Afridi will soon become the father-in-law to Shaheen. This is no secret. Shaheen and Shahid had reached the wedding of Inzamam-ul-Haq's daughter together.

The date of marriage between Shaheen and Aqsa has come out. As per sources, Shaheen will marry Aqsa, Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter, ahead of the next season of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The date that has been confirmed, as per sources, is February 3. The nikkah will take place in Karachi while the official wedding will take place later, as per a report.

Coming back to Afridi's cricket, he is looking forward to joining the Pakistan squad as soon as possible after recovering from his current injury. He will also play a huge role for Lahore Qalanders in PSL next season and they would also be hoping that Afridi is back to his previous best where he bowls at full speed and does the damage upfront with the ball.