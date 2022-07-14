Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi opened up on his love life for the first time. In an interview to Pakistan's TV news channel Geo TV, Shaheen spoke about his marriage with daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi. Shaheen is already engaged to Ansha Afridi, Shahid's daughter. Shaheen told the news channel that it was his wish to marry Ansha and he is happy that his wish is being fulfilled by the grace of god.

"It was my wish and Alhumdulillah it is fulfilled now," he shared. "I met her and will meet her soon," a Shaheen said.

He also spoke of whether his to-be wife Ansha is jealous of the crazy female fan following he has. To which, Shaheen said, "I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that."

Shaheen evaded the question of him upsetting his female fans at a very young age by saying: "I found my heart and that's enough for me."

Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi talked about his fiance Ansha Afridi, who is the daughter of former international cricketer Shahid Afridi, for the very first time in an interview. pic.twitter.com/qUag6wvzjB — Vision Pakistan (@thevisiontvpk) July 11, 2022

The 22-year-old cricketer, also one of the fastest rising talents in the country, is currently in Sri Lanka where he will play two Test matches for Pakistan, starting July 16. Earlier this year, Shaheen received the Sir Garfield Sobers' Trophy winner as he was chosen as ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.

With 78 wickets in 36 matches at an average of just 22.20, Afridi was the highest wicket-taker in 2021 across formats. He played a starring role in Pakistan’s first-ever World Cup triumph over India at the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, accounting for the big wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. His Test numbers were staggering – in just nine matches he picked up 47 wickets at an average of 17.06.

It would be interesting to see how Shaheen does well vs Sri Lanka in the conditions which are suited more for spin bowling.