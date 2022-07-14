NewsCricket
SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI

Shaheen Shah Afridi opens up on marrying Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha: 'my wish is...'

Shaheen Shah Afridi also spoke of whether his to-be wife Ansha is jealous of the crazy female fan following he has. To which, Shaheen said, "I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shaheen Shah Afridi opens up on marrying Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha: 'my wish is...'

Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi opened up on his love life for the first time. In an interview to Pakistan's TV news channel Geo TV, Shaheen spoke about his marriage with daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi. Shaheen is already engaged to Ansha Afridi, Shahid's daughter. Shaheen told the news channel that it was his wish to marry Ansha and he is happy that his wish is being fulfilled by the grace of god. 

"It was my wish and Alhumdulillah it is fulfilled now," he shared. "I met her and will meet her soon," a Shaheen said. 

He also spoke of whether his to-be wife Ansha is jealous of the crazy female fan following he has. To which, Shaheen said, "I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that."

Shaheen evaded the question of him upsetting his female fans at a very young age by saying: "I found my heart and that's enough for me."

The 22-year-old cricketer, also one of the fastest rising talents in the country, is currently in Sri Lanka where he will play two Test matches for Pakistan, starting July 16. Earlier this year, Shaheen received the Sir Garfield Sobers' Trophy winner as he was chosen as ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. 

With 78 wickets in 36 matches at an average of just 22.20, Afridi was the highest wicket-taker in 2021 across formats. He played a starring role in Pakistan’s first-ever World Cup triumph over India at the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, accounting for the big wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. His Test numbers were staggering – in just nine matches he picked up 47 wickets at an average of 17.06.

It would be interesting to see how Shaheen does well vs Sri Lanka in the conditions which are suited more for spin bowling.  

Shaheen Shah AfridiShaheen Shah Afridi Ansha AfridiShaheen Shah Afridi marriage with Ansha AfridiShaheen Shah Afridi Shahid AfridiShahid Afridi daughters

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country