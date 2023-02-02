Shaheen Shah Afridi set to Marry Ansha, Shahid Afridi's Daughter on February 3, Says Report; Read More Details Inside

Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi will marry Ansha, daughter of Shahid Afridi, on February 3 in a grand wedding in Karachi. Ansha is Shahid's second-born daughter and was engaged to the cricketer last year. Shaheen, who is 22, is set to begin a new chapter of his life ahead of the Pakistan Super League Season 8 (PSL 8), said a report in Economic Times. Shaheen is among the best pacers in the world at the moment and became more famous in India after ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match vs India in which he broke the back of Indian batting with wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the opening spell.

The wedding ceremony will be in accordance with the Afridi tribal traditions. The formal wedding and rukhsati ceremony will take place later, said the report. Shaheen has PSL to play for Lahore Qalandars and maybe the other ceremonies will take place after conclusion of the league.

from being Baba's cute lil babygirl__ to now grown up beautiful young girl Ansha who is getting married tmrw___ whole Pakistan saw her grow up this feels personal & emosh___



Congrtulations to handsome super dad Shahid Afridi & fam__#ShahidAfridi #AnshaAfridi #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/6QvjBIyqZG February 2, 2023

Ansha is a medical student in United Kingdom and Shaheen had earlier admitted in an interview that he wanted to marry her. The cricketer's parents had approached Shahid's family with the marriage proposal and the former captain of Pakistan cricket team agreed to the proposal.

Shaheen will add his name to list of India and Pakistani cricketers who hot married this year. It all started with Shaheen's bowling partner Haris Rauf announcing his marriage before spinner Shadab Khan married head coach Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter. In India, star batter KL Rahul married girlfriend and bollywood actor Athiya Shetty in Khandala in what was a very quiet wedding on January 23. On January 26, Rahul's India teammate and spinner Axar Patel married Meha in a grand wedding in Vadodara, Gujarat.